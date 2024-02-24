8,693 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,693 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 97.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 101.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 30.7% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.7% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 405,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,292,000 after acquiring an additional 22,009 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,148,277.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at $6,148,277.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,869. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.43.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $147.37 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $160.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

