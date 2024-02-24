9,061 Shares in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE TAP opened at $62.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.32 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average is $61.58.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

