Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 219.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 87,458 shares in the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

