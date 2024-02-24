Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives C$86.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$83.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 3.1 %

In other news, Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total transaction of C$5,261,229.51. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.27, for a total value of C$371,350.00. Also, Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total value of C$5,261,229.51. Insiders have sold a total of 85,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,142 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSE AEM opened at C$67.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$67.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$66.77. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$59.36 and a one year high of C$82.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.537 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 40.34%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

