AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Shares Down 0.2%

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.51 and last traded at $33.22. Approximately 480,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 561,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.28.
AIA Group Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average of $34.05.
About AIA Group
AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.
