Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Shares Up 2.2%

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 51,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 904,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Ainos Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $3.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96.

Get Ainos alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ainos

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ainos stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Ainos as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Ainos Company Profile

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ainos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ainos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.