Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Alector worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alector by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Alector by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Alector by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Alector by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alector alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alector has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Insider Activity at Alector

In other Alector news, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $27,994.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,865.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $132,500.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,019,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,226,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $27,994.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,865.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,440 shares of company stock worth $185,926 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alector Price Performance

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $6.41 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27.

About Alector

(Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.