Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.42.

ALLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair raised Allakos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Allakos from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Allakos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Allakos from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $1.36 on Friday. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $118.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Allakos by 91,137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Allakos by 658.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Allakos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Allakos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

