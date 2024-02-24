Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPIGet Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Allied Healthcare Products has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPIFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

