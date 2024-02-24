Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Aviva PLC’s 6th Largest Position

Aviva PLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,604,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of Aviva PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $471,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $143.96 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

