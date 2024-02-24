Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Increased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,313,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.2% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $171,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,350 shares of company stock worth $29,602,709 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

GOOGL opened at $143.96 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.57 and a 12 month high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

