Alset Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAXU) Shares Down 59.2%

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 59.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.30. 9,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 3,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Alset Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alset Capital Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $222,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,195,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

About Alset Capital Acquisition

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

