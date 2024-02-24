American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG) Shares Up 0.6%

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $79.50 and last traded at $79.06. Approximately 13,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $78.62.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.28 and its 200-day moving average is $67.78. The company has a market cap of $209.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,574,000 after buying an additional 106,601 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 1,153.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 100,282 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 66,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 9,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

