American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $55.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $56.08. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.80.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Equity Investment Life

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 82,011 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at about $51,012,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,371,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,477,000 after acquiring an additional 51,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

