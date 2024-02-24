Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on APH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Amphenol alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $107.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.26. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $107.69.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,633,250 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Amphenol by 56.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphenol

(Get Free Report

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.