Analysts Offer Predictions for CNH Industrial’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of CNH Industrial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CNH Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CNHI. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.99.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $12.21 on Thursday. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 6,664.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

