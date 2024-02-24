Analysts Set Expectations for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.25) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.00). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.45) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.70 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $78.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.99 and its 200 day moving average is $75.11. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $98.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.