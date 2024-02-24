Analyzing California Resources (NYSE:CRC) & Fenikso (OTCMKTS:LEKOF)

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) and Fenikso (OTCMKTS:LEKOF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares California Resources and Fenikso’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $2.71 billion 1.37 $524.00 million $6.23 8.67 Fenikso N/A N/A -$15.40 million N/A N/A

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Fenikso.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 0 1 5 0 2.83 Fenikso 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for California Resources and Fenikso, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

California Resources presently has a consensus target price of $65.33, suggesting a potential upside of 20.94%. Given California Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe California Resources is more favorable than Fenikso.

Profitability

This table compares California Resources and Fenikso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources 16.65% 19.62% 10.06% Fenikso N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.8% of California Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of California Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

California Resources has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fenikso has a beta of 22.34, suggesting that its stock price is 2,134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

California Resources beats Fenikso on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility and the grid. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Long Beach, California.

About Fenikso

Fenikso Limited does not have significant operations. It was previously engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was formerly known as Lekoil Limited. Fenikso Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

