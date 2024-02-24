Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Andlauer Healthcare Group Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:AND opened at C$40.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$794.59 million, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of C$36.76 and a 1 year high of C$53.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Andlauer Healthcare Group

In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.03, for a total value of C$640,465.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,608. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

