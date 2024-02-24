Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,722 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Apollo Global Management worth $37,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,603,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,126,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after buying an additional 3,829,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,878,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on APO. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.55.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 246,000 shares of company stock worth $25,593,960. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO opened at $111.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $115.03. The company has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.55.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

