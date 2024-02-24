Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,009,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,384,000 after buying an additional 81,632 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 502.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 930,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,450,000 after buying an additional 775,827 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 441,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after buying an additional 178,572 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APLE opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

