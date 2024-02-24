Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.
Several brokerages have issued reports on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on APLE
Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT
Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance
NYSE:APLE opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $17.90.
Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.14%.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Apple Hospitality REIT
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.