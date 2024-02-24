Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.35, but opened at $13.74. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 15,736,547 shares trading hands.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

In other news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 42,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $957,821.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,748.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 318,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 41.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.05.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 28.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

