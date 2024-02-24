ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Price Performance

ARCA biopharma stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

About ARCA biopharma

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $6,801,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,279,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.