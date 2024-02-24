ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.17.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.
