Argus Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $850.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Argus from $600.00 to $850.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.03.

NVDA opened at $788.17 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $222.97 and a one year high of $823.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $597.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.58% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 19.04 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,998 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,222. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $14,606,369,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,791,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,296,429,000 after buying an additional 4,640,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

