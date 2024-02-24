Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (OTC:ASCUF – Get Free Report) was down 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 20,255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 37,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Arizona Sonoran Copper Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14.

About Arizona Sonoran Copper

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and production of base metal properties. The company's principal asset is the 100% interest in the Cactus Project located in, Casa Grande Arizona. The company was formerly known as Elim Mining Incorporated and changed its name to Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc in July 2021.

