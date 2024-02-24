Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for GFL Environmental in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Trading Up 1.2 %

GFL opened at C$48.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 370.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.22. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of C$36.56 and a twelve month high of C$51.83.

GFL Environmental Cuts Dividend

GFL Environmental Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.