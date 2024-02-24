Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Performance

Shares of Athersys stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $765,315.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14. Athersys has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Athersys by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 910,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Athersys by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,781,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 201,070 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Athersys by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,155,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 861,475 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Athersys by 381.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,317,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,746 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Athersys by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 167,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

