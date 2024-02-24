Atico Mining (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Shares Up 6.8%

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 11,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 52,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

