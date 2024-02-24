Atlantic Lithium (OTC:ALLIF) Trading Up 9.8%

Atlantic Lithium Limited (OTC:ALLIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Atlantic Lithium Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $54.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29.

Atlantic Lithium Company Profile

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

