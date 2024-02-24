Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 118.49% from the company’s previous close.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AUPH

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.50. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $860.49 million, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,536,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,729,000 after buying an additional 3,488,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,333,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,664,000 after buying an additional 429,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,632,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,482,000 after buying an additional 52,474 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $29,784,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $9,431,000. 39.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.