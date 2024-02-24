Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.26) Per Share

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.26) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.30). The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACB opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $177.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.38. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at $878,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,888,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 172,049 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter valued at $694,000. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,000,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 107,083 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 403.5% during the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

