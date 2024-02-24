Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Shares Up 8%

Shares of Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) were up 8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.07 and last traded at $7.07. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Trading Up 8.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80.

About Austevoll Seafood ASA

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, North America, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

