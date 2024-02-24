Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Autoliv by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Autoliv by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,904,000 after acquiring an additional 945,517 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,916,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 292.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,794,000 after acquiring an additional 854,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ALV stock opened at $112.29 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.66 and a 12 month high of $113.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.59 and a 200-day moving average of $100.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.18.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other news, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $86,551.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $619,143.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $463,676.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,256.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $86,551.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,388 shares of company stock worth $921,757 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

