Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF) Shares Down 11.6%

Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.21 and last traded at C$2.21. 164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.
Avantium Trading Down 11.6 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.58.
Avantium Company Profile
Avantium N.V., a chemical technology company, develops and commercializes renewable chemistry solutions in the Netherlands. The company operates through three segments: Avantium R&D Solutions, Avantium Renewable Chemistries, and Avantium Renewable Polymers. It offers furandicarboxylic acid, a building block for polyethylene furanoate (PEF); and PEF, a plant-based recyclable plastic for use as packaging material.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avantium
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Avantium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.