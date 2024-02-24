Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF) Shares Down 11.6%

Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.21 and last traded at C$2.21. 164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.58.

Avantium Company Profile

Avantium N.V., a chemical technology company, develops and commercializes renewable chemistry solutions in the Netherlands. The company operates through three segments: Avantium R&D Solutions, Avantium Renewable Chemistries, and Avantium Renewable Polymers. It offers furandicarboxylic acid, a building block for polyethylene furanoate (PEF); and PEF, a plant-based recyclable plastic for use as packaging material.

