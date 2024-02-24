Avista (NYSE:AVA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Guggenheim raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Avista Stock Down 0.4 %

AVA stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. Avista has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $504.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $82,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avista by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,000,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,808,000 after purchasing an additional 332,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avista by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,115,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,763,000 after purchasing an additional 66,634 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avista by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,526,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,460,000 after purchasing an additional 96,642 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Avista by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,539,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,519,000 after purchasing an additional 26,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avista by 624.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,057 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

