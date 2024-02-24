Aviva PLC Boosts Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,680,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,511,000 after purchasing an additional 256,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Entergy by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,739,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,240,443,000 after purchasing an additional 382,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Entergy by 11.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,556,000 after purchasing an additional 497,482 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,439,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,098,000 after purchasing an additional 257,697 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETR opened at $102.50 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $111.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.98.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

