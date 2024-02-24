Aviva PLC Sells 66,578 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 94.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,578 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Roku by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Rollins Financial raised its stake in shares of Roku by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 38,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 31,233 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 242,216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 14,533 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $2,262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,095 shares of company stock worth $10,760,420. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cannonball Research upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Oppenheimer lowered Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $64.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.80. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.72 and a 200 day moving average of $83.02.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

