Awakn Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Shares Up 10%

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Free Report) rose 10% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 6,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 27,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Awakn Life Sciences Stock Up 10.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14.

About Awakn Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, operations, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University of Exeter for exploring the use of ketamine-assisted therapy to treat Severe AUD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Awakn Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Awakn Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.