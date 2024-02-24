B. Riley Comments on Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bicycle Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.79) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($6.06) EPS.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $24.64 on Thursday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $740.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $152,302.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $46,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at $852,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $152,302.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,428 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $209,125. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Woodstock Corp increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

