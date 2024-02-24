Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Balchem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Sidoti Csr analyst K. May now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Balchem’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Balchem’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BCPC. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Balchem Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $156.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.98. Balchem has a 52 week low of $110.74 and a 52 week high of $157.46.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. Balchem’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Balchem news, CEO Theodore L. Harris sold 34,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.29, for a total transaction of $5,299,861.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,707.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $2,320,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,183.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore L. Harris sold 34,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.29, for a total transaction of $5,299,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,707.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,450 shares of company stock valued at $9,321,443. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Balchem

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Balchem by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Balchem by 10.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Balchem by 0.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Balchem by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Balchem by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

