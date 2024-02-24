Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86.

About Banco BPM

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. It offers current account and digital services; home, personal, heritage, multi-risk, and car and vehicle insurance; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; deposit paper; trading and mobile platform; web platform; home and subrogation mortgagees; long term car rental; personal loans; and mutual investment funds, insurance investment products, saving, and social security products.

