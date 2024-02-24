Bangkok Bank Public (OTC:BKKPF) Shares Down 9.9%

Shares of Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTC:BKKPF – Get Free Report) dropped 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 514 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Bangkok Bank Public Trading Down 9.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as agency services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

