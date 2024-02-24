Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Free Report) shot up 8.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$42.90 and last traded at C$42.80. 1,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.30.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.16.

About Bank of the Philippine Islands

Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets.

