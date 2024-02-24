Barnes Group Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Barnes Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

NYSE:B opened at $36.29 on Thursday. Barnes Group has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 206.46%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

