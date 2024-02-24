Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAYRY shares. Wolfe Research lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $7.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

