BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,915 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,907 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $38,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BHP Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,699 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after buying an additional 283,915 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.1 %

BHP opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average is $59.92. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $147.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.00.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

