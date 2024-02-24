Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($4.86) Per Share

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.86) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.99). The consensus estimate for Bicycle Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.79) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($5.59) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.60) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($5.55) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

BCYC stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $740.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 8.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,914,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $16,585,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $16,072,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,536,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after acquiring an additional 536,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,015,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $46,252.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at $852,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $46,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at $852,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $152,302.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $209,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

