Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 527,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 731,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Bit Brother Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99.

Institutional Trading of Bit Brother

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bit Brother stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,514 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Bit Brother were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Bit Brother

Bit Brother Limited engages in the specialty tea product distribution and retail business in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company offers tea-based beverages, including fresh milk tea, fruit tea, milk cap tea, etc.; light meals comprising salads, sandwiches, pasta, steak, burritos, and other healthy options; and pastries consisting of fresh baked bread, fresh baked cakes, frosting cakes, etc.

