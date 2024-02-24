Block (NYSE:SQ) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $88.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Block traded as high as $83.29 and last traded at $79.43, with a volume of 17332889 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.96.

SQ has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $251,190.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 154,360 shares of company stock valued at $10,242,104 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Block by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,222,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,112,000 after acquiring an additional 115,132 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Block by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 261,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in Block by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,356 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Block by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,373,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,807,000 after buying an additional 190,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.14.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

