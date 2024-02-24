Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.23.

OWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Blue Owl Capital

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

In other news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $71,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 33.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,749,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,480,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,162,000 after purchasing an additional 281,324 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,177,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,301,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,538,000 after acquiring an additional 204,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,240,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,701,000 after acquiring an additional 238,961 shares during the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

NYSE:OWL opened at $17.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $494.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.77 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 560.06%.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.